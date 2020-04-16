Thursday’s Headlines 4/16/20
From Streetsblog
- The ‘Social Distancing Machine’ Proves We Need Wider Sidewalks Now (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- The interim CEO & chair of the Board of Directors for RTD co-penned an op-ed in the Denver Post
- It will soon be easier for RTD security officers to kick people out of bus and train stations (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
