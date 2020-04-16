Thursday’s Headlines 4/16/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • The interim CEO & chair of the Board of Directors for RTD co-penned an op-ed in the Denver Post
  • It will soon be easier for RTD security officers to kick people out of bus and train stations (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Anyone Feel Like Saving Electric Scooters? (CityLab)
  • Your Maps of Life Under Lockdown (CityLab)

