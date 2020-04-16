Thursday’s Headlines 4/16/20

From Streetsblog

The ‘Social Distancing Machine’ Proves We Need Wider Sidewalks Now (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

The interim CEO & chair of the Board of Directors for RTD co-penned an op-ed in the Denver Post

It will soon be easier for RTD security officers to kick people out of bus and train stations (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 38 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 46 ( Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Anyone Feel Like Saving Electric Scooters? (CityLab)

Your Maps of Life Under Lockdown (CityLab)

