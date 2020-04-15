Wednesday’s Headlines 4/15/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • Some Denver streets have closed to cars and opened to people, but plenty of motorists are still cruising their old haunts (Denverite)
  • RTD union files grievance alleging forced work, as some call for lowered bus capacity (CO Politics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Cutting Transit Service During the Pandemic: Why? How? And What’s Next? (Human Transit)

Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.