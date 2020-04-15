Wednesday’s Headlines 4/15/20
From Streetsblog
- Don’t Let U.S. Driving Levels Rebound After COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)
- Frustrated With the Lack of Open Space, DC Residents Are Widening Sidewalks Themselves (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Some Denver streets have closed to cars and opened to people, but plenty of motorists are still cruising their old haunts (Denverite)
- RTD union files grievance alleging forced work, as some call for lowered bus capacity (CO Politics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Cutting Transit Service During the Pandemic: Why? How? And What’s Next? (Human Transit)
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.