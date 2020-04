Tuesday’s Headlines 4/14/20

From Streetsblog

We Could Never Afford America’s Highways — Even Before COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)

Op-Ed: This Crisis Will End — Our Fight Against Cars is Only Beginning (Streetsblog NYC)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence

Woman on US 36 hit, killed by RTD bus (Denver Post & The Denver Channel)

Metro News

RTD seeking applicants for advisory committee (CO Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 45 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 44 ( Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Hit Hard by Covid-19, Transit Workers Call for Shutdowns (CityLab)

