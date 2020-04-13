Monday’s Headlines 4/13/20
From Streetsblog
- COVID ‘Sidewalk Wars’ Think Pieces Miss the Point (Streetsblog USA)
- Oakland to Open 74 Miles of Streets for Walkers and Cyclists (Streetsblog San Fran)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD to host 16 virtual town halls around coronavirus-related changes (CO Politics)
- ‘People are afraid’: Changing federal guidance affected RTD’s plan to protect operators (CO Politics)
- RTD director embarks on mask-making campaign as transit agency adopts new social distancing rules (Denver Post)
- Civic Center Park, Surrounding Areas Closed Over COVID-19 Concerns (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Forget expensive studies. Boulder can make streets safer now. (Daily Camera)
- How Transit Agencies Are Reallocating Service to Prioritize Public Health and Social Equity (TransitCenter)
- How to Get (Back) Into Biking During the Pandemic (Vice)
