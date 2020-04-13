Monday’s Headlines 4/13/20

  • RTD to host 16 virtual town halls around coronavirus-related changes (CO Politics)
  • ‘People are afraid’: Changing federal guidance affected RTD’s plan to protect operators (CO Politics)
  • RTD director embarks on mask-making campaign as transit agency adopts new social distancing rules (Denver Post)
  • Civic Center Park, Surrounding Areas Closed Over COVID-19 Concerns (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).

  • Forget expensive studies. Boulder can make streets safer now. (Daily Camera)
  • How Transit Agencies Are Reallocating Service to Prioritize Public Health and Social Equity (TransitCenter)
  • How to Get (Back) Into Biking During the Pandemic (Vice)

