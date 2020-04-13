Monday’s Headlines 4/13/20

From Streetsblog

COVID ‘Sidewalk Wars’ Think Pieces Miss the Point (Streetsblog USA)

Oakland to Open 74 Miles of Streets for Walkers and Cyclists (Streetsblog San Fran)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD to host 16 virtual town halls around coronavirus-related changes (CO Politics)

‘People are afraid’: Changing federal guidance affected RTD’s plan to protect operators (CO Politics)

RTD director embarks on mask-making campaign as transit agency adopts new social distancing rules (Denver Post)

Civic Center Park, Surrounding Areas Closed Over COVID-19 Concerns (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 38 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Forget expensive studies. Boulder can make streets safer now. (Daily Camera)

How Transit Agencies Are Reallocating Service to Prioritize Public Health and Social Equity (TransitCenter)

How to Get (Back) Into Biking During the Pandemic (Vice)

