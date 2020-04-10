Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 4/10/20
From Streetsblog
- An Open Letter to Mayors of the World (Streetsblog Denver)
- COVID-19 Cuts Car Crashes — But What About Crash Rates? (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Traffic Violence
Metro News
- Four more Denver streets close to cars, open to people for exercising (Denverite)
- RTD urges voluntary social distancing as director urges governor to issue mandate (CO Politics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 57 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Power of Parks in a Pandemic (CityLab)
