Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 4/10/20

From Streetsblog

An Open Letter to Mayors of the World (Streetsblog Denver)

COVID-19 Cuts Car Crashes — But What About Crash Rates? (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence

Metro News

Four more Denver streets close to cars, open to people for exercising (Denverite)

RTD urges voluntary social distancing as director urges governor to issue mandate (CO Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 57 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The Power of Parks in a Pandemic (CityLab)

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.