Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 4/10/20

From Streetsblog

 Traffic Violence

Metro News

  • Four more Denver streets close to cars, open to people for exercising (Denverite)
  • RTD urges voluntary social distancing as director urges governor to issue mandate (CO Politics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 57 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The Power of Parks in a Pandemic (CityLab)

