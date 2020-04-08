Wednesday’s Headlines 3/8/20
From Streetsblog
- Federal Corona Bill Seems Generous To Transit. It’s Not. (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Bike shops are busy during COVID-19 (Denver Channel)
- Federal Boulevard is getting another median in the name of pedestrian safety (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Coronavirus Reveals Transit’s True Mission (CityLab)
- What’s Wrong with an Empty Bus? (Human Transit)
- How Transit Advocates Are Mobilizing for Riders and Workers in Response to COVID-19 (Transit Center)
Streetsblog Denver informs the movement for sustainable transportation and a livable city. Give $5 per month.