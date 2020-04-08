Wednesday’s Headlines 3/8/20

From Streetsblog

Federal Corona Bill Seems Generous To Transit. It’s Not. (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Bike shops are busy during COVID-19 (Denver Channel)

Federal Boulevard is getting another median in the name of pedestrian safety (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 47 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate ) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Coronavirus Reveals Transit’s True Mission (CityLab)

What’s Wrong with an Empty Bus? (Human Transit)

How Transit Advocates Are Mobilizing for Riders and Workers in Response to COVID-19 (Transit Center)

Streetsblog Denver informs the movement for sustainable transportation and a livable city. Give $5 per month.