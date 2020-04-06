Monday’s Headlines 4/6/20
From Streetsblog
- DATA DUMP: Total Driving is Down in All Major U.S. Cities (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Some Denver streets close(d) to cars, giving people who walk and bike more elbow room during the coronavirus pandemic (Denverite)
- Yeah, it was awesome (CBS4 Denver & Westword)
- RTD To Stop Collecting Fares, Allow Rear-Door Boarding To Fight Coronavirus (CPR, CO Politics, Denver Post)
- RTD bus drivers say transit agency not doing enough to protect them from COVID-19 (Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado sees “significant declines” in air pollution as coronavirus ramps down driving, industrial activity (Denver Post & Westword)
- Mapping How Cities Are Reclaiming Street Space (CityLab)
- COVID-19 Reveals How Micromobility Can Build Resilient Cities (NextCity)
