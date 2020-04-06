Monday’s Headlines 4/6/20

DATA DUMP: Total Driving is Down in All Major U.S. Cities (Streetsblog USA)

Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

Colorado sees “significant declines” in air pollution as coronavirus ramps down driving, industrial activity (Denver Post & Westword)

Mapping How Cities Are Reclaiming Street Space (CityLab)

COVID-19 Reveals How Micromobility Can Build Resilient Cities (NextCity)

