Monday’s Headlines 4/6/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • Some Denver streets close(d) to cars, giving people who walk and bike more elbow room during the coronavirus pandemic (Denverite)
  • RTD To Stop Collecting Fares, Allow Rear-Door Boarding To Fight Coronavirus (CPR, CO Politics, Denver Post)
  • RTD bus drivers say transit agency not doing enough to protect them from COVID-19 (Denver Channel)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Colorado sees “significant declines” in air pollution as coronavirus ramps down driving, industrial activity (Denver Post & Westword)
  • Mapping How Cities Are Reclaiming Street Space (CityLab)
  • COVID-19 Reveals How Micromobility Can Build Resilient Cities (NextCity)

