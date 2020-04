Wednesday’s Headlines 4/1/20

From Streetsblog

No, Bird and Lime Were Not ‘Forced’ to Pull Fleets — or Fire Staff — Because of COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Coronavirus Prompts Bird, Lime To Pull Fleet Of Scooters Off Denver Streets (CBS4 Denver)

Complaints about 10-minute RTD limit arise from homeless community (CO Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 44 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 48 (G ood) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Under Coronavirus, Nature Becomes an Essential Service (CityLab)

Watch or Listen: How Can Covid-19 Transform the Transit Conversation? (Human Transit)

