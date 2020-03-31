Tuesday’s Headlines 3/31/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • RTD riders with disabilities can now access grocery delivery service during COVID-19 crisis (CO Politics)
  • RTD Interim Chief says their fares are down but are looking for new ways to serve their customers (Denver Channel)
  • Street sweeping in Denver begins this week, but don’t worry about parking enforcement (Denverite)
  • This Drone Video Shows How Empty Denver’s Streets Are Right Now (303 Magazine)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order drastically reduces traffic volume in Fort Collins (Coloradoan)
  • Need Your Bicycle Fix? Bike Shops Are Open…From a Distance (Westword)

We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.