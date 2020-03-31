Tuesday’s Headlines 3/31/20
From Streetsblog
- Ten NACTO-Endorsed Ways Every City Should Respond to COVID-19 On Its Streets (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD riders with disabilities can now access grocery delivery service during COVID-19 crisis (CO Politics)
- RTD Interim Chief says their fares are down but are looking for new ways to serve their customers (Denver Channel)
- Street sweeping in Denver begins this week, but don’t worry about parking enforcement (Denverite)
- This Drone Video Shows How Empty Denver’s Streets Are Right Now (303 Magazine)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order drastically reduces traffic volume in Fort Collins (Coloradoan)
- Need Your Bicycle Fix? Bike Shops Are Open…From a Distance (Westword)
We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.