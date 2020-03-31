Tuesday’s Headlines 3/31/20

From Streetsblog

Ten NACTO-Endorsed Ways Every City Should Respond to COVID-19 On Its Streets (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD riders with disabilities can now access grocery delivery service during COVID-19 crisis (CO Politics)

RTD Interim Chief says their fares are down but are looking for new ways to serve their customers (Denver Channel)

Street sweeping in Denver begins this week, but don’t worry about parking enforcement (Denverite)

This Drone Video Shows How Empty Denver’s Streets Are Right Now (303 Magazine)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 45 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 45 ( Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order drastically reduces traffic volume in Fort Collins (Coloradoan)

Need Your Bicycle Fix? Bike Shops Are Open…From a Distance (Westword)

