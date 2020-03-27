Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 3/27/20
From Streetsblog
- Here’s How Much U.S. Car Traffic Plunged Last Week (Streetsblog USA)
- Taxpayers Are Bailing Out Uber and Lyft — Again (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Traffic Violence
Metro News
- Denver Streets Partnership wants you to comment on the DRCOG Vision Zero plan (Denver Streets Partnership)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 55 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 54 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- France Transfers Coronavirus Patients On High-Speed Train With Mobile Emergency Room (NPR)
- Scooter Companies Pull Out of Cities Worldwide Amid Pandemic (Bloomberg)
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.