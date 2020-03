Thursday’s Headlines 3/26/20

From Streetsblog

COVID-19 Reveals That the Real Cure For Freight Truck Congestion is Fewer Cars (Streetsblog USA)

Experts: Senate Bill’s $25B for Transit Won’t Be Enough (Streetsblog NYC)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Polis Issues Colorado Stay-at-Home Order (CPR & Westword) and What You Can & Cannot Do Under It (CPR)

RTD Buses And Trains Will Move To Full Time Weekend Service Levels In April (CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 47 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Now More Than Ever, Cities Need Bikes (CityLab)

There’s no better time for cities to take space away from cars (The Verge)

