Tuesday’s Headlines 3/24/20
- MTA Leads Multiple Agencies in Demanding $25B from Congress (Streetsblog NYC)
Metro News
- Stay-at-home order issued for City & County of Denver. Public transportation & TNCs are exempt. (Denverite, Westword & CO Sun). RTD isn’t cutting service yet (CO Politics) but will vote on it tonight (CPR). And yes, you can still go outside for exercise (Denver Post).
- RTD’S response to COVID-19 pandemic (RTD)
- Fitch places RTD’s credit on ‘Rating Watch Negative’ as coronavirus wrecks ridership (CO Politics)
- A good reason for you to contact Colorado’s congressional delegation to urge support of public transportation in any stimulus package
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 67 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 55 (Moderate).
