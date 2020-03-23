Monday’s Headlines 3/23/20
From Streetsblog
- COVID19 Legacy: The Death of the Avoidable Car Trip? (Streetsblog USA)
- Call on Congress to Support Public Transit Before Bailing Out Private Industries (Streetsblog Mass)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Why Is Peña Boulevard A Bike Route? And Does Anyone Actually Use It? (CPR)
- COVID-19 Distancing Fails in Denver Outdoor Public Places (Westword)
- Time to close a few streets so people can socially distance & still be outside
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 46 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 75 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Estimated Financial Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Transit Agencies: $26-$38 Billion Annually (Transit Center)
- Transit is in trouble due to coronavirus. This Green New Deal plan could help. (Curbed)
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.