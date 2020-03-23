Monday’s Headlines 3/23/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Why Is Peña Boulevard A Bike Route? And Does Anyone Actually Use It? (CPR)
  • COVID-19 Distancing Fails in Denver Outdoor Public Places (Westword)
    • Time to close a few streets so people can socially distance & still be outside
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 46 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 75 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Estimated Financial Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Transit Agencies: $26-$38 Billion Annually (Transit Center)
  • Transit is in trouble due to coronavirus. This Green New Deal plan could help. (Curbed)

