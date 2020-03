Thursday’s Headlines 3/19/20

From Streetsblog

Op-Ed: Let’s Open Up Neighborhood Streets For Social Distancing (Streetsblog USA)

Study: Most Car Owners Wish They Didn’t Have to Drive (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD ridership drops 60% amid coronavirus outbreak, but agency isn’t cutting service (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 36 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 60 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

It’s Just Mountain Biking (Singletracks)

Bogotá expands bike lanes to curb coronavirus spread (Smart Cities World)

