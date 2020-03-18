Wednesday’s Headlines 3/18/20
From Streetsblog
- Coronavirus Legacy: No One Should Have to Drive to Vote (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver is changing up parking restrictions after a bit of public frustration with enforcement (Denverite & CBS4 Denver)
- RTD signs ban people from waiting areas using a law that hasn’t existed for 8 years (Denverite)
- Suncor Refinery Reports Another Malfunction, Chemical Release (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- People are biking more in NYC. That’s good, even if the reason is bad (NYT)
- Transit agencies all across the country are taking a (perhaps fatal) hit (Human Transit)
