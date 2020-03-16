Monday’s Headlines 3/16/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • CDOT is rolling out an “accountability program” & also major expansions to I-25, I-70, and others (COPolitics & CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 59 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Coronavirus is taking a big bite out of public transportation ridership in the US (The Verge)
    • ICYMI: Here’s what RTD is doing to prevent coronavirus spread (9News)

