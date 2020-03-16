Monday’s Headlines 3/16/20

From Streetsblog

10 Major Cities Unite to Urge Feds to Fund Better Urban Transit (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

CDOT is rolling out an “accountability program” & also major expansions to I-25, I-70, and others (COPolitics & CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 59 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Coronavirus is taking a big bite out of public transportation ridership in the US (The Verge) ICYMI: Here’s what RTD is doing to prevent coronavirus spread (9News)



We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.