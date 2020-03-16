Monday’s Headlines 3/16/20
From Streetsblog
- 10 Major Cities Unite to Urge Feds to Fund Better Urban Transit (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- CDOT is rolling out an “accountability program” & also major expansions to I-25, I-70, and others (COPolitics & CPR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 59 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Coronavirus is taking a big bite out of public transportation ridership in the US (The Verge)
- ICYMI: Here’s what RTD is doing to prevent coronavirus spread (9News)
