Thursday’s Headlines: 3/12/20

Streetsblog 101: How Pop Culture Stigmatizes Public Transit (Streetsblog USA)

What RTD is doing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (9News)

How Safe Is Public Transit As The Coronavirus Spreads In Colorado? (KUNC)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 43 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate) .

Bill To Put Transportation Funding Measures In Hands Of Regional Governments Clears First Hurdle (CPR)

Join Curbed for an online conversation on designing safer streets (Curbed)

The New Age of Freeway Revolts (CityLab)

