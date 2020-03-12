Thursday’s Headlines: 3/12/20
From Streetsblog
- Streetsblog 101: How Pop Culture Stigmatizes Public Transit (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- What RTD is doing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (9News)
- How Safe Is Public Transit As The Coronavirus Spreads In Colorado? (KUNC)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Bill To Put Transportation Funding Measures In Hands Of Regional Governments Clears First Hurdle (CPR)
- Join Curbed for an online conversation on designing safer streets (Curbed)
- The New Age of Freeway Revolts (CityLab)
