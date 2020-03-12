Thursday’s Headlines: 3/12/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • What RTD is doing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (9News)
  • How Safe Is Public Transit As The Coronavirus Spreads In Colorado? (KUNC)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Bill To Put Transportation Funding Measures In Hands Of Regional Governments Clears First Hurdle (CPR)
  • Join Curbed for an online conversation on designing safer streets (Curbed)
  • The New Age of Freeway Revolts (CityLab)

