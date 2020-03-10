Tuesday’s Headlines 3/10/20

From Streetsblog

 Traffic Violence

  • Update: The fourth person killed in traffic in 2020 while walking around Denver was crossing Colorado Boulevard (Denverite)
  • Denver cyclist hit by (person driving a) car, knocked unconscious near 12th and Speer wakes up in hospital (The Denver Channel)

Metro News

  • Q&A with Angie Rivera-Malpiede | ‘I grew up riding the bus’ (CO Politics)
  • RTD’s New Low-Income Rider Program Casts A Wide Net, But Many Of Denver’s Homeless Have Slipped Through (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).

