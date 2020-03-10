Tuesday’s Headlines 3/10/20
From Streetsblog
- Op-Ed: Every City Should Try This Innovative Way To Fund Transit (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Traffic Violence
- Update: The fourth person killed in traffic in 2020 while walking around Denver was crossing Colorado Boulevard (Denverite)
- Denver cyclist hit by (person driving a) car, knocked unconscious near 12th and Speer wakes up in hospital (The Denver Channel)
Metro News
- Q&A with Angie Rivera-Malpiede | ‘I grew up riding the bus’ (CO Politics)
- RTD’s New Low-Income Rider Program Casts A Wide Net, But Many Of Denver’s Homeless Have Slipped Through (CPR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).
