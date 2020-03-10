Tuesday’s Headlines 3/10/20

Op-Ed: Every City Should Try This Innovative Way To Fund Transit (Streetsblog USA)

Traffic Violence

Update: The fourth person killed in traffic in 2020 while walking around Denver was crossing Colorado Boulevard (Denverite)

Denver cyclist hit by (person driving a) car, knocked unconscious near 12th and Speer wakes up in hospital (The Denver Channel)

Metro News

Q&A with Angie Rivera-Malpiede | ‘I grew up riding the bus’ (CO Politics)

RTD’s New Low-Income Rider Program Casts A Wide Net, But Many Of Denver’s Homeless Have Slipped Through (CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 43 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).

