Monday’s Headlines 3/9/20

From Streetsblog

 Traffic Violence

  • (Person driving a) Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian on Colorado Blvd. in Denver (The Denver Channel)

Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Expanding highways and building more roads actually makes traffic worse (Curbed)
  • Why the US Sucks at Building Public Transit (VICE)

Better walking. Better biking. Better transit. Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.