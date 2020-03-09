Monday’s Headlines 3/9/20

Bird Hatches an Electric Moped — and Big Questions (Streetsblog USA)

Traffic Violence

(Person driving a) Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian on Colorado Blvd. in Denver (The Denver Channel)

Metro News

4,600 enroll in RTD discount fare program (CO Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 40 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Expanding highways and building more roads actually makes traffic worse (Curbed)

Why the US Sucks at Building Public Transit (VICE)

