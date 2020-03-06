Friday’s Headlines 3/6/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • Survey: Denver voters support bike lanes, Vision Zero (CO Politics)
  • RTD’s latest plan would restore some bus lines slated for elimination (Denver Post)
  • Why Does It Take So Long to Get New Bike Lanes Approved in Denver? (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • “One of the best things I’ve done in my life:” Bicycle Colorado member reflects on 10 years of bike commuting (Bicycle Colorado)
  • 2020 bicycle legislation: What we’re focusing on in Colorado this year (Bicycle Colorado)
  • E Is For Environment: Unpacking The Benefits Of E-Scooters (Forbes)

