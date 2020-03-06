Friday’s Headlines 3/6/20
From Streetsblog
- Streetsblog 101: How Media Help Build Car Culture (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Survey: Denver voters support bike lanes, Vision Zero (CO Politics)
- RTD’s latest plan would restore some bus lines slated for elimination (Denver Post)
- Why Does It Take So Long to Get New Bike Lanes Approved in Denver? (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- “One of the best things I’ve done in my life:” Bicycle Colorado member reflects on 10 years of bike commuting (Bicycle Colorado)
- 2020 bicycle legislation: What we’re focusing on in Colorado this year (Bicycle Colorado)
- E Is For Environment: Unpacking The Benefits Of E-Scooters (Forbes)
