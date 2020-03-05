Thursday’s Headlines 3/5/20

From Streetsblog

Would You Trade Your Parking Benefit for Cash? (Streetsblog USA)

Memo from Seattle: Burying Crumbling Urban Highways Isn’t the Answer (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver Sees Some Traffic Safety Improvements With Vision Zero Program (CBS4 Denver) “The city recognizes that with 70 people killed on its streets in 2019…there is more work to be done.” Ya think?

Walnut, the last one-way street in RiNo, could be a two-way street by the end of the year (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 44 ( Good) . Yesterday’s max: 46 (G ood) .

Centennial State & Beyond

RTA moves forward to add second Denver bus from the valley (Crested Butte News)

Are Uber and Lyft Increasing Traffic Deaths? (Human Transit)

The Power of Mundane Mobility Fixes (CityLab) You really should read this



Streetsblog Denver informs the movement for sustainable transportation and a livable city. Give $5 per month.