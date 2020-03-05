Thursday’s Headlines 3/5/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • Denver Sees Some Traffic Safety Improvements With Vision Zero Program (CBS4 Denver)
    • “The city recognizes that with 70 people killed on its streets in 2019…there is more work to be done.”
      • Ya think?
  • Walnut, the last one-way street in RiNo, could be a two-way street by the end of the year (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • RTA moves forward to add second Denver bus from the valley (Crested Butte News)
  • Are Uber and Lyft Increasing Traffic Deaths? (Human Transit)
  • The Power of Mundane Mobility Fixes (CityLab)
    • You really should read this

