Wednesday’s Headlines: 3/4/20

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence

  • Police: Pedestrian dead after falling under RTD bus in northeast Denver (Fox31Denver)
    • Alternate headline: Person driving RTD bus runs over, kills other person in northeast Denver

Metro News

  • RTD oversight bill moves out of Senate committee but measure not ready for prime time (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 52 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Aspen Council leans status quo on alternative transportation options (Aspen Daily News)
  • California taking aim at Uber and Lyft’s outsized climate consequences (ABC 10)
  • Senate bill to promote transportation jobs (Transportation Today)

