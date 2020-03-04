Wednesday’s Headlines: 3/4/20
- Auto Right-of-Way Laws Are Where America Went Wrong (Streetsblog USA)
- New York Could Be First To Adopt ‘Crash Victims Bill of Rights’ (Streetsblog NYC)
Traffic Violence
Police: Pedestrian dead after falling under RTD bus in northeast Denver(Fox31Denver)
- Alternate headline: Person driving RTD bus runs over, kills other person in northeast Denver
Metro News
- RTD oversight bill moves out of Senate committee but measure not ready for prime time (Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 52 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Aspen Council leans status quo on alternative transportation options (Aspen Daily News)
- California taking aim at Uber and Lyft’s outsized climate consequences (ABC 10)
- Senate bill to promote transportation jobs (Transportation Today)
