Wednesday’s Headlines: 3/4/20

Auto Right-of-Way Laws Are Where America Went Wrong (Streetsblog USA)

New York Could Be First To Adopt ‘Crash Victims Bill of Rights’ (Streetsblog NYC)

Traffic Violence

Police: Pedestrian dead after falling under RTD bus in northeast Denver (Fox31Denver) Alternate headline: Person driving RTD bus runs over, kills other person in northeast Denver

Metro News

RTD oversight bill moves out of Senate committee but measure not ready for prime time (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 43 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 52 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Aspen Council leans status quo on alternative transportation options (Aspen Daily News)

California taking aim at Uber and Lyft’s outsized climate consequences (ABC 10)

Senate bill to promote transportation jobs (Transportation Today)

