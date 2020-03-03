Tuesday’s Headlines 3/3/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

  • State receives $225,000 to study extending Amtrak Southwest Chief to Colorado Springs (CO Springs Gazette)
  • Bill that offers stronger protections for Colorado bicyclists passes state legislature (The Denver Channel)
  • Americans spend over 15% of their budgets on transportation costs—these US cities are trying to make it free (CNBC)

Better walking. Better biking. Better transit. Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.