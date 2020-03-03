Tuesday’s Headlines 3/3/20
From Streetsblog
- Op-Ed: A $7.5B Boondoggle Advances in Austin (Streetsblog USA)
- The Broken Promises of the Ride-Share Revolution (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver now has a fully-staffed multimodal advocacy organization (Denver Streets Partnership)
- Denver City Council OKs transportation contracts bill, but not unanimously (CO Politics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 57 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 52 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- State receives $225,000 to study extending Amtrak Southwest Chief to Colorado Springs (CO Springs Gazette)
- Bill that offers stronger protections for Colorado bicyclists passes state legislature (The Denver Channel)
- Americans spend over 15% of their budgets on transportation costs—these US cities are trying to make it free (CNBC)
Better walking. Better biking. Better transit. Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.