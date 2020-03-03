Tuesday’s Headlines 3/3/20

From Streetsblog

Op-Ed: A $7.5B Boondoggle Advances in Austin (Streetsblog USA)

The Broken Promises of the Ride-Share Revolution (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver now has a fully-staffed multimodal advocacy organization (Denver Streets Partnership)

Denver City Council OKs transportation contracts bill, but not unanimously (CO Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 57 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 52 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

State receives $225,000 to study extending Amtrak Southwest Chief to Colorado Springs (CO Springs Gazette)

Bill that offers stronger protections for Colorado bicyclists passes state legislature (The Denver Channel)

Americans spend over 15% of their budgets on transportation costs—these US cities are trying to make it free (CNBC)

