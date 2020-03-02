Monday’s Headlines 3/2/20

Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The Way a City Handles Snow Says Everything About How It Treats Pedestrians (Slate)
  • Our intersections are too dangerous. Here’s how to fix them. (Curbed)
  • D.C. Council member proposes free public transit for residents (Washington Post)

