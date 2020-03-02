Monday’s Headlines 3/2/20

From Streetsblog

Op-Ed: Yes, Elizabeth Warren Has a Plan for Transportation (Streetsblog USA)

What if Attending a Game Was as Dangerous as Driving? (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

‘He… tried to open my door’: Denver driver captures aggressive road rage incident on camera (The Denver Channel

Interim RTD chief targets retention, project oversight (Littleton Independent)

Check out the 2019 Vision Zero Community Program video! (WalkDenver)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 35 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 42 ( Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The Way a City Handles Snow Says Everything About How It Treats Pedestrians (Slate)

Our intersections are too dangerous. Here’s how to fix them. (Curbed)

D.C. Council member proposes free public transit for residents (Washington Post)

