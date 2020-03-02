Monday’s Headlines 3/2/20
- Op-Ed: Yes, Elizabeth Warren Has a Plan for Transportation (Streetsblog USA)
- What if Attending a Game Was as Dangerous as Driving? (Streetsblog USA)
- ‘He… tried to open my door’: Denver driver captures aggressive road rage incident on camera (The Denver Channel
- Interim RTD chief targets retention, project oversight (Littleton Independent)
- Check out the 2019 Vision Zero Community Program video! (WalkDenver)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 42 (Good).
- The Way a City Handles Snow Says Everything About How It Treats Pedestrians (Slate)
- Our intersections are too dangerous. Here’s how to fix them. (Curbed)
- D.C. Council member proposes free public transit for residents (Washington Post)
