Friday’s Headlines: 2/28/20

Is it time to sue cities that allow parking at intersections? (Streetsblog USA)

Study: Car Sticker Price is a Predictor of Driver Aggression Towards Walkers (Streetsblog USA)

Traffic Violence

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-25 in Denver; one northbound lane closed at University (Denver Post)

New study lists Aurora as the 10th deadliest city in the country for (people who are killed while other people are) speeding (Fox31 Denver)

Here’s How Colorado Ranks In Pedestrian Traffic Deaths (Patch)

Metro News

Denver will ban cars in front of its city hall and ‘give it back to the people’ on April 21 (Denverite)

Design Team, Contractor To Be Chosen For 16th Street Mall Redesign (CBS4 Denver)

Electric-only bike shop opens in Highlands Ranch (BusinessDen)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 48 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

The Way We Talk About Bike Helmets Is a Problem (5280)

Why Would a Bike Shop Fight a Bike Lane? (CityLab)

For Those Living in Public Housing, It’s a Long Way to Work (CityLab) *cough* Transit-Oriented Development *cough*



