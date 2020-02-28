Friday’s Headlines: 2/28/20

From Streetsblog

 Traffic Violence

  • Pedestrian struck and killed on I-25 in Denver; one northbound lane closed at University (Denver Post)
  • New study lists Aurora as the 10th deadliest city in the country for (people who are killed while other people are) speeding (Fox31 Denver)
  • Here’s How Colorado Ranks In Pedestrian Traffic Deaths (Patch)

Metro News

  • Denver will ban cars in front of its city hall and ‘give it back to the people’ on April 21 (Denverite)
  • Design Team, Contractor To Be Chosen For 16th Street Mall Redesign (CBS4 Denver)
  • Electric-only bike shop opens in Highlands Ranch (BusinessDen)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 48 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The Way We Talk About Bike Helmets Is a Problem (5280)
  • Why Would a Bike Shop Fight a Bike Lane? (CityLab)
  • For Those Living in Public Housing, It’s a Long Way to Work (CityLab)
    • *cough* Transit-Oriented Development *cough*

 

