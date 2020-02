Wednesday’s Headlines: 2/25/20

How To Make Every City Walkable in Three Infographics (Streetsblog USA)

Traffic Violence

Man pleads guilty to leaving the scene of an accident in August crash into crowd near Coors Field (The Denver Channel)

Metro News

Day 1 From RTD interim leader: “We have to deliver” on service improvements to regain trust (Denver Post)

Day 2, Interim RTD GM Took a Ride (CBS4 Denver)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 44 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 43 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

City of Colorado Springs prepping for e-scooters on city streets by summer (CO Springs Gazette)

Lime could bring electronic scooters to Golden as part of pilot (Golden Transcript)

Ride-Hailing Isn’t Really Green (CityLab)

