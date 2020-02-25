Tuesday’s Headlines: 2/25/20
- U.S. Breaks With World on Pledge to Cut Roadway Deaths (Streetsblog USA)
- This is bad, folks.
Metro News
- Driven to Exhaustion: Can Denver End Its Love Affair With the Car? (Westword)
- Mayor Hancock said all the right things in his interview with CPR. Will he follow through?
- Denver is home to three of worst traffic bottlenecks in U.S. (Denver Biz Journal & Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 41 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Concerns Grow Over Implementation of State’s New Climate Rules (Westword)
- The Fishing Pier Problem in Public Transit Equity (Human Transit)
