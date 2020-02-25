Tuesday’s Headlines: 2/25/20

From Streetsblog

U.S. Breaks With World on Pledge to Cut Roadway Deaths (Streetsblog USA) This is bad, folks.

Metro News

Driven to Exhaustion: Can Denver End Its Love Affair With the Car? (Westword)

Mayor Hancock said all the right things in his interview with CPR. Will he follow through?

Denver is home to three of worst traffic bottlenecks in U.S. (Denver Biz Journal & Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 41 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Concerns Grow Over Implementation of State’s New Climate Rules (Westword)

The Fishing Pier Problem in Public Transit Equity (Human Transit)

140 countries pledged to eliminate traffic deaths. The U.S. did not. (Curbed)

