Tuesday’s Headlines: 2/25/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • Driven to Exhaustion: Can Denver End Its Love Affair With the Car? (Westword)
  • Mayor Hancock said all the right things in his interview with CPR. Will he follow through?
  • Denver is home to three of worst traffic bottlenecks in U.S. (Denver Biz Journal & Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 41 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Concerns Grow Over Implementation of State’s New Climate Rules (Westword)
  • The Fishing Pier Problem in Public Transit Equity (Human Transit)
  • 140 countries pledged to eliminate traffic deaths. The U.S. did not. (Curbed)

