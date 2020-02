Monday’s Headlines: 2/24/20

From Streetsblog

Ten Simple Policies to Subtract Cars From Our Streets (Streetsblog USA)

Vision Zero is Missing Something Big: Getting Cars Off the Road (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

After only 6 weeks on the job, new Boulder transportation director resigns (Boulder Daily Camera)

RTD proposes service cuts to Lone Tree and Parker route (Elbert County News)

Coffman: RTD service cuts are out of line in Aurora (Denver Post)

Kafer: I’m beginning to believe Democrats want Colorado’s drivers to be miserable (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 45 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

Prairie Politics: Don’t stay in your lane (Pueblo Chieftan)

Red light cameras are coming to 2 more Fort Collins intersections (Coloradoan)

Here’s What Happens When Public Transit Is Free (HuffPost)

