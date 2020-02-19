Wednesday’s Headlines: Feb. 19
From Streetsblog
- Why Good Transit is the Key To a Disability-Friendly City (Streetsblog Chicago)
- NYC Proves Bus-Only Streets Save Lives (Streetsblog NYC)
- Janette Sadik-Khan: Car Crashes Are an Epidemic We Can Solve (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
- ‘Never Drove & Drank’: Charlie Leake, Uber passenger, killed in crash on I-225, police still seeking hit-and-run driver (CBS4 Denver)
- 16th Street Mall Reconstruction Project’s Next Phase — and Rising Concerns (Westword)
- Senate committee on RTD oversight bill shines a light on services for
disabled riderspeople with disabilities (Denver Post and FOX31/Channel 2)
- RTD to hold 18 public meetings on service cutbacks and changes, and now’s your chance to tell RTD what you think (The Denver Channel and CPR)
- Letters: Hey Drivers: This isn’t war (P.S. author Jerry Tinianow wrote a guest column for Streetsblog Denver earlier this week). And a conservative from Thornton says “taxes can be good if used for their intended purposes” for roads and bridges (Denver Post Opinion)
- Colorado is nowhere near on track to meet the emissions goals outlined in its Climate Action Plan (Westword)
- Homeowner wants changes to state law as he is forced to delay retirement after uninsured driver crashed truck into his home (CBS4 Denver)
- Tips for cycling through the snow (Wheat Ridge Transcript)
- Lakewood transit-oriented development: Breaking ground on a 281-apartment building and 362-space parking structure next to the Sheridan Station on the W Line (Rebusiness Online)
- Boulder County OKs $2 billion transportation master plan: Commissioners will leverage multiple sources of funding, possibly a tax, because they “can’t wait on the state forever” (Boulder Daily Camera)
- Estes Park: CDOT to build a roundabout and make other safety improvements (North Forty News)
- I-70 weekend traffic getting worse and causing more crashes (Colorado Politics)
- Public transit on the Western Slope (KVNF Public Radio)
- Grand Junction pedestrian/bicycle bridge postponed after not receiving CDOT Multi-modal Options Fund grant (Daily Sentinel)
- Opinion: Our Electric Destiny, part one and part two (Pagosa Daily Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 49 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate).
