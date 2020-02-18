Tuesday’s Headlines: Feb. 18 and the Long Weekend

From Streetsblog

Commentary by Jerry Tinianow: Yes, There Is A Bus To The Mountains (Streetsblog Denver)

America’s Mayors: Cars are Ruining Our Cities — But We Won’t Do Much About It! (Streetsblog NYC)

Local Leaders Can Fight Climate Change Right Now (Streetsblog Chicago)

Naysayers: You Can’t Do THAT On A Bike! (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Denver and RTD service area

State legislature and across Colorado

Colorado still has a transportation funding crisis. Can Republicans and Democrats agree on a solution? (The Denver Post)

Concerns about traffic and other infrastructure problems that voters often cite when they decry growth can’t be discussed without addressing the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, and and the Gallagher Amendment (Denverite)

Today the legislature’s Transportation & Local Government committee will hear HB20-1178 Increase Speed Limit On Certain Rural Highways “Concerning increasing the speed limit on rural state highways where it is safe to do so, and, in connection therewith, directing the department of transportation to identify these highways.” (HB20-1178 bill text)

Senate Bill 167 would let all makers of EVs, including Ford, sell their electric SUVs directly to customers, bypassing dealerships. Unsurprisingly, the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association doesn’t like it. (The Colorado Sun)

Letters: Tolls aren’t the only answer to congestion (The Denver Post)

Snowstang Service Sees Ridership Exceeds Expectations This Season: ‘Can’t Beat It’ (CBS 4)

Hockey fans face major are traffic to and from Stadium Series game at the Air Force Academy for Avalanche game, miss some of the game, and want their money back because it was ‘the worst experience’ (KKTV and ESPN and 9News)

CDOT releases timeline of I-25 pothole repairs prior to Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium (The Denver Post)

Whine: Why does Empire use a traffic light to allow local residents and businesses the ability to enter or cross US 40? (Denver 7)

Vail: East Vail residents worry about impacts from project to redo I-70 on Vail Pass (Vail Daily)

Leadville woman who drove over her boyfriend convicted of murder (Vail Daily)

Aspen: City initiatives, public transportation and the community made 2019 the lowest year on record for vehicular traffic in and out of Aspen (Aspen Daily News)

Cortez: Montezuma-Mildred intersection improvements will improve driver and pedestrian safety and preserve bike lanes (The Journal)

