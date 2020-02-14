Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- California’s Rebate Blind Spot: Electric Bikes (Streetsblog California)
- Why We Should Be Even More Nervous About AVs (Streetsblog USA)
- Anti-Car Dems Don’t Have a Presidential Candidate (Streetsblog USA)
- Talking Headways Podcast: Unnecessary Literature Reviews, Part II (Streetsblog USA)
RTD
- Denver Police looking for suspect in two unlawful sexual contacts on RTD — and are also seeking any additional victims who may have been assaulted (9News)
- Girls Inc. Fears Impact Of Proposed RTD Service Cuts In Denver (CBS4 Denver)
- Snow Piling Up In Park-N-Ride Lots Leaves Commuters Frustrated (CBS 4 Denver)
- Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District CEO Nick LeMasters said he doesn’t think the area can look to RTD to provide answers to Cherry Creek’s public transportation situation (Bisnow)
Other news
- One Denver resident is extra guilty of not clearing the sidewalk in February (Denverite)
- Denver City Council meetings could get more lit… especially if you show up to talk about mobility (Denverite)
- Denver wants your thoughts on marijuana delivery (Westword)
- Denver also wants commuters to warm up to winter biking (Westword)
- 189-unit apartment complex with 284 parking spaces planned near 61st and Peña RTD station (Denver Business Journal)
- Polis, Hancock, and Colorado Municipal League talk transportation funding (Colorado Politics)
- Plastic roads? More research is needed before CDOT turns waste into roadways (Boulder Weekly)
- Editorial: The environmental review process is broken, but Trump’s plan goes too far (The Denver Post)
- Opinion by someone who opposes government planning: FasTracks built on deceit, delusion and other people’s money (Complete Colorado)
- Aurora grapples with financial fallout from banning red-light traffic cameras (Aurora Sentinel)
- Greenwood Village: Triad Orchard Station Changes Hands, Transformation Underway (Mile High CRE)
- Boulder: CU Regents approve a pair of bike/pedestrian underpasses (CU Boulder Today)
- Eldora: 805 new parking spaces, new reserved parking for vehicles with four or more people, and new $10 single-occupancy vehicle parking fee to fund new buses and shuttles (FOX31/Channel 2 and CBS 4 Denver)
- Telluride letter: Thank you, CDOT for Bustang (Telluride Daily Planet)
- A truly transformative option — a $15 billion to $30 billion train from Denver to Summit and Eagle counties — isn’t being pursued right now (CPR)
- Ski country faces facts on airplane carbon emissions… and the bus and train are options (Aspen Times)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 10 a.m.: 84 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 59 Moderate.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
