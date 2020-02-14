Friday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

California’s Rebate Blind Spot: Electric Bikes (Streetsblog California)

Why We Should Be Even More Nervous About AVs (Streetsblog USA)

Anti-Car Dems Don’t Have a Presidential Candidate (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: Unnecessary Literature Reviews, Part II (Streetsblog USA)

RTD

Denver Police looking for suspect in two unlawful sexual contacts on RTD — and are also seeking any additional victims who may have been assaulted (9News)

Girls Inc. Fears Impact Of Proposed RTD Service Cuts In Denver (CBS4 Denver)

Snow Piling Up In Park-N-Ride Lots Leaves Commuters Frustrated (CBS 4 Denver)

Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District CEO Nick LeMasters said he doesn’t think the area can look to RTD to provide answers to Cherry Creek’s public transportation situation (Bisnow)

Other news

