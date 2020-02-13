Thursday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

Gas Taxes May Not Be Just For Roads Anymore In Georgia ( Streetsblog USA

How to See Every Driver As A Future Cyclist (Streetsblog USA)

Tomorrow is Winter Bike to Work Day — and Valentine’s Day

Yes, You Can Still Ride Your Bike In Snow. Here’s How To Best Cycle When It’s Cold Outside (CPR)

‘Every Day Is Winter Bike To Work Day’: Boulder Cyclists Shares Enthusiasm For Bike Commuting (CBS 4 Denver)

Boulder has dropped to #2 (with 368 signups) and Denver has dropped to #4 (with 304 sign ups) — in the world! (Winter Bike to Work Day world leaderboard)

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, and the Denver Streets Partnership will host a Love In at 11:30 a.m. with affection for the bus (WalkDenver)

RTD

RTD begins public meetings and outreach events for May service change (RTD)

RTD threatens legal action against contractor for beleaguered N-Line to Thornton, a 13-mile commuter rail line that was supposed to open in 2018 (The Denver Post)

RTD Considers Firing Its Contractor On The Delayed N Line To Thornton (CPR)

RTD considers notice of default to N Line contractor (RTD)

Icy conditions slow Denver’s bus, light rail and commuter rail systems (The Denver Post)

Other news

