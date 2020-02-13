Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- Gas Taxes May Not Be Just For Roads Anymore In Georgia (Streetsblog USA)
- How to See Every Driver As A Future Cyclist (Streetsblog USA)
Tomorrow is Winter Bike to Work Day — and Valentine’s Day
- Yes, You Can Still Ride Your Bike In Snow. Here’s How To Best Cycle When It’s Cold Outside (CPR)
- ‘Every Day Is Winter Bike To Work Day’: Boulder Cyclists Shares Enthusiasm For Bike Commuting (CBS 4 Denver)
- Boulder has dropped to #2 (with 368 signups) and Denver has dropped to #4 (with 304 sign ups) — in the world! (Winter Bike to Work Day world leaderboard)
- Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, and the Denver Streets Partnership will host a Love In at 11:30 a.m. with affection for the bus (WalkDenver)
RTD
- RTD begins public meetings and outreach events for May service change (RTD)
- RTD threatens legal action against contractor for beleaguered N-Line to Thornton, a 13-mile commuter rail line that was supposed to open in 2018 (The Denver Post)
- RTD Considers Firing Its Contractor On The Delayed N Line To Thornton (CPR)
- RTD considers notice of default to N Line contractor (RTD)
- Icy conditions slow Denver’s bus, light rail and commuter rail systems (The Denver Post)
Other news
- Walk Score released its 2020 assessment, and Denver and Colorado Springs have room for improvement (Walk Score)
- Letters: Still debating bike lanes (The Denver Post)
- Walnut Street Lofts, and income-restricted apartment complex, breaks ground at 38th and Blake commuter rail station (Business Den)
- Crested Butte: Rural Transportation Authority reconsiders transit station location in Gunnison (Crested Butte News)
- John Hickenlooper Is Skipping Another Climate Debate for U.S. senate candidates (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 46 Good. Yesterday’s max: 72 Moderate.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
