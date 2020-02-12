Wednesday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

Another City Eliminated Non-Driver Deaths In 2019 (Streetsblog USA)

Yesterday’s federal hearing in Denver about the National Environmental Policy Act — including easing the environmental impacts of expanding I-70 and testimony from CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew

NEPA battle pits Colorado leaders, residents against industry backers of Trump push for faster environmental reviews (The Denver Post)

Polis administration pushes back on Trump bid to roll back NEPA (RealVail)

Opponents crowded a Denver hearing over federal changes that would relax environmental reviews (CPR)

Denver hosted one of two hearings for the Trump administration to gather feedback on its plan rollback the nation’s oldest environmental law (Colorado Independent)

Denver takes center stage in a national debate over updating environmental policies (Denver 7)

Colorado Pushes Back as Trump Targets Key Environmental Law (Westword)

Trump administration’s effort to roll back NEPA environmental law draws ire at Denver hearing (Associated Press on The Colorado Sun)

DeGette and McCarthy: Trump wants to gut NEPA and take away your voice when the feds threaten the environment (The Denver Post)

RTD

RTD board approves $350,000 contract for interim general manager and CEO Paul Ballard (CBS4 Denver)

RTD finalizes contract with its new interim GM/CEO (CPR)

As RTD ‘Reimagines’ Itself, Staff Warn ‘There Will Be Winners; There Will Be Losers’ (CPR)

RTD Board approves contract for interim general manager Paul Ballard (RTD)

Meet Thor, RTD’S K-9 (RTD)

Snow snow snow

Denver says it has different ways of making sure everyone has a safe commute after a snowstorm (Denver 7)

Denver City workers warn businesses whose sidewalks haven’t been cleared of snow (CBS4 Denver)

Snow’s lasting effect on Denver roads and the city’s attempt to fix them (9News)

Other news

Streetsblog welcomes tips, story ideas, and reader-submitted editorials. Drop us a line.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.