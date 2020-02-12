Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- Another City Eliminated Non-Driver Deaths In 2019 (Streetsblog USA)
Yesterday’s federal hearing in Denver about the National Environmental Policy Act — including easing the environmental impacts of expanding I-70 and testimony from CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew
- NEPA battle pits Colorado leaders, residents against industry backers of Trump push for faster environmental reviews (The Denver Post)
- Polis administration pushes back on Trump bid to roll back NEPA (RealVail)
- Opponents crowded a Denver hearing over federal changes that would relax environmental reviews (CPR)
- Denver hosted one of two hearings for the Trump administration to gather feedback on its plan rollback the nation’s oldest environmental law (Colorado Independent)
- Denver takes center stage in a national debate over updating environmental policies (Denver 7)
- Colorado Pushes Back as Trump Targets Key Environmental Law (Westword)
- Trump administration’s effort to roll back NEPA environmental law draws ire at Denver hearing (Associated Press on The Colorado Sun)
- DeGette and McCarthy: Trump wants to gut NEPA and take away your voice when the feds threaten the environment (The Denver Post)
RTD
- RTD board approves $350,000 contract for interim general manager and CEO Paul Ballard (CBS4 Denver)
- RTD finalizes contract with its new interim GM/CEO (CPR)
- As RTD ‘Reimagines’ Itself, Staff Warn ‘There Will Be Winners; There Will Be Losers’ (CPR)
- RTD Board approves contract for interim general manager Paul Ballard (RTD)
- Meet Thor, RTD’S K-9 (RTD)
Snow snow snow
- Denver says it has different ways of making sure everyone has a safe commute after a snowstorm (Denver 7)
- Denver City workers warn businesses whose sidewalks haven’t been cleared of snow (CBS4 Denver)
- Snow’s lasting effect on Denver roads and the city’s attempt to fix them (9News)
Other news
- Video shows car crashing into Denver home (CBS4 Denver)
- More on how City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer was willing to call out every transportation contract at council meetings to vote each one of them down (Colorado Politics)
- Opinion: Denver is waging a war on cars and drivers (The Denver Post)
- Motorcycle shop owners plan to renovate RiNo block into Octane Alley, a pedestrian-friendly green space (BusinessDen)
- Opinion: Should letting your kid play outside — or walk to school — be illegal? (The Colorado Sun)
- As Coloradans grow older, there’s a push for policies that benefit all ages (The Colorado Sun)
- Colorado lawmakers inch forward on transportation deal as gas tax hike becomes political touch point (The Colorado Sun)
- Breckenridge: Police searching for driver of SUV that struck a pedestrian, fled from scene Sunday. The SUV is a dark-colored 2004-2007 Volkswagen Touareg SUV with blue LED fog lights, and the driver’s side mirror broke off during the crash. (Denver 7)
- Opinion: Vail ECO Transit to creatively expand public transit options (Vail Daily)
- Curbed names Denver one of the nation’s 10 most livable cities citing walkability, transit expansions, and mountain traffic (Curbed)
- Los Angeles Times mentions Denver’s safe streets efforts in feature on San Francisco’s now-closed-to-cars Market Street (Los Angeles Times)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 69 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 66 Moderate.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog welcomes tips, story ideas, and reader-submitted editorials. Drop us a line.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.