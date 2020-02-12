Wednesday’s Headlines

Yesterday’s federal hearing in Denver about the National Environmental Policy Act — including easing the environmental impacts of expanding I-70 and testimony from CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew

  • NEPA battle pits Colorado leaders, residents against industry backers of Trump push for faster environmental reviews (The Denver Post)
  • Polis administration pushes back on Trump bid to roll back NEPA (RealVail)
  • Opponents crowded a Denver hearing over federal changes that would relax environmental reviews (CPR)
  • Denver hosted one of two hearings for the Trump administration to gather feedback on its plan rollback the nation’s oldest environmental law (Colorado Independent)
  • Denver takes center stage in a national debate over updating environmental policies (Denver 7)
  • Colorado Pushes Back as Trump Targets Key Environmental Law (Westword)
  • Trump administration’s effort to roll back NEPA environmental law draws ire at Denver hearing (Associated Press on The Colorado Sun)
  • DeGette and McCarthy: Trump wants to gut NEPA and take away your voice when the feds threaten the environment (The Denver Post)

RTD

  • RTD board approves $350,000 contract for interim general manager and CEO Paul Ballard (CBS4 Denver)
  • RTD finalizes contract with its new interim GM/CEO  (CPR)
  • As RTD ‘Reimagines’ Itself, Staff Warn ‘There Will Be Winners; There Will Be Losers’ (CPR)
  • RTD Board approves contract for interim general manager Paul Ballard (RTD)
  • Meet Thor, RTD’S K-9 (RTD)

Snow snow snow

  • Denver says it has different ways of making sure everyone has a safe commute after a snowstorm (Denver 7)
  • Denver City workers warn businesses whose sidewalks haven’t been cleared of snow (CBS4 Denver)
  • Snow’s lasting effect on Denver roads and the city’s attempt to fix them (9News)

Other news

  • Video shows car crashing into Denver home (CBS4 Denver)
  • More on how City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer was willing to call out every transportation contract at council meetings to vote each one of them down (Colorado Politics)
  • Opinion: Denver is waging a war on cars and drivers (The Denver Post)
  • Motorcycle shop owners plan to renovate RiNo block into Octane Alley, a pedestrian-friendly green space (BusinessDen)
  • Opinion: Should letting your kid play outside — or walk to school — be illegal? (The Colorado Sun)
  • As Coloradans grow older, there’s a push for policies that benefit all ages (The Colorado Sun)
  • Colorado lawmakers inch forward on transportation deal as gas tax hike becomes political touch point (The Colorado Sun)
  • Breckenridge: Police searching for driver of SUV that struck a pedestrian, fled from scene Sunday. The SUV is a dark-colored 2004-2007 Volkswagen Touareg SUV with blue LED fog lights, and the driver’s side mirror broke off during the crash. (Denver 7)
  • Opinion: Vail ECO Transit to creatively expand public transit options (Vail Daily)
  • Curbed names Denver one of the nation’s 10 most livable cities citing walkability, transit expansions, and mountain traffic (Curbed)
  • Los Angeles Times mentions Denver’s safe streets efforts in feature on San Francisco’s now-closed-to-cars Market Street (Los Angeles Times)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 69 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 66 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

