Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- California found a better way to set speed limits (Streetsblog California)
Other news
- Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer wrote that she intends to bring up DOTI projects at City Council meetings just so she can vote them down, then decided not to (Denver 7 and more from Denver7)
- Denver is nearing a tipping point on bicycles as transportation (The Denver Post)
- Colorado Cyclists Brave The Elements For Winter Bike To Work Day (CBS4)
- Boulder is still #1 (with 320 signups) and Denver is still #2 (with 264 sign ups) — in the world! (Winter Bike to Work Day world leaderboard)
- It’s Tuesday, AKA RTD board meeting day. Today they’ll talk about the search for a permanent GM/CEO, transparency initiatives, boiler repair, and more. (RTD)
- State Legislature committee blocks El Paso County legislators’ transportation plan (Gazette/Colorado Politics)
- Highlands Ranch: RTD may cut bus line in May (Highlands Ranch Herald)
- Beat the ski traffic: CDOT urges drivers to get on the bus (9News)
- With a poor visibility forecast for the Denver metro area, health officials are urging people to curtail driving (The Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 Good. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
