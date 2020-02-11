Tuesday’s Headlines

Other news

  • Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer wrote that she intends to bring up DOTI projects at City Council meetings just so she can vote them down, then decided not to (Denver 7 and more from Denver7)
  • Denver is nearing a tipping point on bicycles as transportation (The Denver Post)
  • Colorado Cyclists Brave The Elements For Winter Bike To Work Day (CBS4)
    • Boulder is still #1 (with 320 signups) and Denver is still #2 (with 264 sign ups) — in the world! (Winter Bike to Work Day world leaderboard)
  • It’s Tuesday, AKA RTD board meeting day. Today they’ll talk about the search for a permanent GM/CEO, transparency initiatives, boiler repair, and more. (RTD)
  • State Legislature committee blocks El Paso County legislators’ transportation plan (Gazette/Colorado Politics)
  • Highlands Ranch: RTD may cut bus line in May (Highlands Ranch Herald)
  • Beat the ski traffic: CDOT urges drivers to get on the bus (9News)
  • With a poor visibility forecast for the Denver metro area, health officials are urging people to curtail driving (The Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 Good. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
