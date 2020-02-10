Monday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

Other news

  • ‘The War on Cars’ is coming to Denver to record a live-audience podcast today and Kyle Clark is a guest (Denverite)
  • The Most Dangerous Streets to Drive [and walk/roll/bike/scoot/transit] in Denver (Westword)
  • Who’s responsible for clearing snow at RTD stops? It could be you (RTD)
  • Have some rhyming art and education with “Denver snow: A poetic guide to when it’s really coming down out there” (Denverite)
  • Get ready for winter international bike to work day on Friday, Feb. 14 (CBS4)
    • Boulder mounts up for Winter Walk up and Bike Week (Daily Camera)
    • Boulder is still #1 and Denver is still #2 for sign ups — in the world! (Winter Bike to Work Day world leaderboard)
  • Gov. Polis talked about how he issued an executive order in August to protect people — oops, not people, elk — migrating wildlife like elk from traffic on highways and main roads (Durango Herald)
  • Opinion: Solving I-70 ski traffic would be easy. Here’s how. (The Denver Post)
  • How much is a downtown Denver parking garage worth? Rare sale sets a price point (Denver Business Journal)
  • Thornton: 292 homes planned for new neighborhood near N-Line train stop (The Denver Post)
  • Boulder to study a transportation mobility fee (Boulder Beat)
  • Colorado Springs:  traffic deaths down from 2018, police say number of crashes has risen (The Gazette)
  • Improving roads a priority for Pueblo, too… But what about transit? (Pueblo Chieftain)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 47 Good. Yesterday’s max: 61 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

