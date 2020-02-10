Monday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

Want Action? Here’s How to Photograph a Pothole (Streetsblog USA)

Advocates Question AOC and Levin’s ‘EV Freedom Bill’ ( Streetsblog USA

Other news

You have thoughts about safe streets, effective transit, and walkable development. If you’d like to write a guest post about them for Streetsblog Denver, fill out this form.

Or you could make a tax-deductible donation.