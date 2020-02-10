Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- Want Action? Here’s How to Photograph a Pothole (Streetsblog USA)
- Advocates Question AOC and Levin’s ‘EV Freedom Bill’ (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
- ‘The War on Cars’ is coming to Denver to record a live-audience podcast today and Kyle Clark is a guest (Denverite)
- The Most Dangerous Streets to Drive [and walk/roll/bike/scoot/transit] in Denver (Westword)
- Who’s responsible for clearing snow at RTD stops? It could be you (RTD)
- Have some rhyming art and education with “Denver snow: A poetic guide to when it’s really coming down out there” (Denverite)
- Get ready for winter international bike to work day on Friday, Feb. 14 (CBS4)
- Boulder mounts up for Winter Walk up and Bike Week (Daily Camera)
- Boulder is still #1 and Denver is still #2 for sign ups — in the world! (Winter Bike to Work Day world leaderboard)
- Gov. Polis talked about how he issued an executive order in August to protect
people— oops, not people, elk — migrating wildlife like elk from traffic on highways and main roads (Durango Herald)
- Meanwhile, the rate of human fatalities from traffic violence in Colorado…
- Opinion: Solving I-70 ski traffic would be easy. Here’s how. (The Denver Post)
- How much is a downtown Denver parking garage worth? Rare sale sets a price point (Denver Business Journal)
- Thornton: 292 homes planned for new neighborhood near N-Line train stop (The Denver Post)
- Boulder to study a transportation mobility fee (Boulder Beat)
- Colorado Springs: traffic deaths down from 2018, police say number of crashes has risen (The Gazette)
- Improving roads a priority for Pueblo, too… But what about transit? (Pueblo Chieftain)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 47 Good. Yesterday’s max: 61 Moderate.
