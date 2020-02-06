Thursday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

Series: The Electric Hummer Will Be Bad For The Planet (Streetsblog USA)

Other news

Virginia Village could get a bike lane connecting cyclists to two major corridors (Denverite)

RTD service changes: “They’re not just throwing darts.” (RTD news release)

Two RTD Board of Directors committees meet today (RTD website) Communications & Government Relations Committee (agenda includes a communications plan) Planning/Capital Programs & FasTracks Committee (agenda includes 16th Street Mall pavers)

How Many Distracted Drivers Get Cited? (Colorado Matters/CPR)

Curbed wants to know: Denver’s public works department solicited designs for scooter-parking corrals in an effort to “reclaim” streetspace for people. Why is the city not giving scooter users safer places in the street to ride them? (Curbed)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 57 Moderate . Yesterday’s max: 52 Moderate .

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

