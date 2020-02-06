Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- Series: The Electric Hummer Will Be Bad For The Planet (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
- Virginia Village could get a bike lane connecting cyclists to two major corridors (Denverite)
- RTD service changes: “They’re not just throwing darts.” (RTD news release)
- Two RTD Board of Directors committees meet today (RTD website)
- Communications & Government Relations Committee (agenda includes a communications plan)
- Planning/Capital Programs & FasTracks Committee (agenda includes 16th Street Mall pavers)
- How Many Distracted Drivers Get Cited? (Colorado Matters/CPR)
- Curbed wants to know: Denver’s public works department solicited designs for scooter-parking corrals in an effort to “reclaim” streetspace for people. Why is the city not giving scooter users safer places in the street to ride them? (Curbed)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 57 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 52 Moderate.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog welcomes tips, story ideas, and reader-submitted editorials. Drop us a line.
Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.