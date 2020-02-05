Wednesday’s Headlines
News
- The Denver Police Department seeks [ahem, the driver of] a suspect silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that hit a person walking and then fled on Jan. 19 at the southbound I-25 exit ramp at West Alameda (Denver Police Twitter)
- Lowry residents want safety enhancements for people walking at North Roslyn Street and East Second Avenue Parkway (FOX31/Channel 2)
- 2 bike lane snow plows
+ 9 miles of protected bike lanes
= Denver’s snow removal situation (CBS 4)
- You can volunteer as a Denver Snow Angel to shovel sidewalks for your neighbors and make life better for people walking and rolling (City and County of Denver)
- Colorado vowed to end the waitlist for an adult disability program by 2020. Nearly 3,000 people are still waiting for services including transportation. (The Colorado Sun)
- Englewood: Efforts to reboot downtown area around city’s light rail stop to kick into high gear in 2020 (The Denver Post)
- Estes Park: CDOT to install roundabout for traffic safety (Estes Park Trail Gazette)
- Aspen: North Star Nature Preserve area management plan will reduce parking for single-occupancy vehicles and encourage shuttles (The Aspen Times)
- Grand Junction: CDOT plans improvements for people walking and biking plus traffic-calming streets design with roudabouts and reduced speed limits for people driving (The Daily Sentinel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 46 Good. Yesterday’s max: 38 Good.
