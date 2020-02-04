Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
- Commentary by Tenly Williams: Feel the Love This Winter Bike to Work Day (Streetsblog Denver)
- Commentary by Doug Gordon: Is Denver Ready for The War on Cars? (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
- A few local media outlets talk about transit schedules and plowing bike lanes in snowy-rush-hour stories! Other outlets — which shall remain nameless — not so much. (Denverite, CPR, and The Denver Post)
- What is the RTD board of directors up to today? Meetings of the Communications & Government Relations Committee and the Planning/Capital Programs & FasTracks Committee (RTD calendar)
- What does John Elway do when the Broncos aren’t in the Super Bowl? Ride a Lime scooter, apparently. (ClutchPoints)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 32 Good. Yesterday’s max: 45 Good.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
