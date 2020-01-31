Friday’s Headlines

Traffic violence

Hit and run: A driver fled after hitting a man walking at southbound Peoria Street and 45th Avenue last night. The man has serious injuries. (Denver Police)

Farewell, Denver B-cycle

Denver bike-share company B-cycle wheels out of town, as others prepare to fill the gap (Denverite)

As B-cycle closes, advocates want Denver to be bold on “micromobility” (Westword)

B-cycle ends operations in Denver as city looks for replacement (Denver 7)

RTD

RTD to begin public meetings, outreach events on upcoming service changes that could start in May (Colorado Politics and RTD news release)

RTD bus driver Thomas Kremer faces misdemeanor charge after hitting and killing person walking in Boulder crosswalk (CBS4)

GPS problems bedevil Denver light rail (GPS World)

Former RTD board member Kevin Sampson says existing tracks are the hope for Longmont rail (Times-Call)

Other news

Show your love for transit with the Denver Streets Partnership at Bus Driver and Rider Appreciation event on Feb. 4 and Vision Zero Valentine’s Day Love In on Feb. 14 (WalkDenver)

How will Colorado pay for better roads if taxpayers don’t want to pay for better roads? Indeed. (9News)

Here’s your chance to tell Colorado lawmakers how spend billions of dollars in the state budget when the Joint Budget Committee hears public testimony Monday (The Colorado Sun)

American Society of Civil Engineers report card grades Colorado infrastructure: C- overall, C- for transit, B- for rail, C- for roads, and more (The Pueblo Chieftain)

After an SUV driver killed a six-year-old crossing the street, Poudre School District will hire crossing guards and a traffic consultant to review bicycle, pedestrian, and vehicle traffic (Denver 7)

“8 surprising things I learned after testing an electric bike for a year” including some time in Denver (Mashable)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 52 Moderate . Yesterday’s max: 63 Moderate .

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.

Sign up for our daily e-mail digest and never miss a Denver walking, biking, or transit story.