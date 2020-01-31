Friday’s Headlines
Traffic violence
- Hit and run: A driver fled after hitting a man walking at southbound Peoria Street and 45th Avenue last night. The man has serious injuries. (Denver Police)
Farewell, Denver B-cycle
- Denver bike-share company B-cycle wheels out of town, as others prepare to fill the gap (Denverite)
- As B-cycle closes, advocates want Denver to be bold on “micromobility” (Westword)
- B-cycle ends operations in Denver as city looks for replacement (Denver 7)
RTD
- RTD to begin public meetings, outreach events on upcoming service changes that could start in May (Colorado Politics and RTD news release)
- RTD bus driver Thomas Kremer faces misdemeanor charge after hitting and killing person walking in Boulder crosswalk (CBS4)
- GPS problems bedevil Denver light rail (GPS World)
- Former RTD board member Kevin Sampson says existing tracks are the hope for Longmont rail (Times-Call)
Other news
- Show your love for transit with the Denver Streets Partnership at Bus Driver and Rider Appreciation event on Feb. 4 and Vision Zero Valentine’s Day Love In on Feb. 14 (WalkDenver)
- How will Colorado pay for better roads if taxpayers don’t want to pay for better roads? Indeed. (9News)
- Here’s your chance to tell Colorado lawmakers how spend billions of dollars in the state budget when the Joint Budget Committee hears public testimony Monday (The Colorado Sun)
- American Society of Civil Engineers report card grades Colorado infrastructure: C- overall, C- for transit, B- for rail, C- for roads, and more (The Pueblo Chieftain)
- After an SUV driver killed a six-year-old crossing the street, Poudre School District will hire crossing guards and a traffic consultant to review bicycle, pedestrian, and vehicle traffic (Denver 7)
- “8 surprising things I learned after testing an electric bike for a year” including some time in Denver (Mashable)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 52 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 63 Moderate.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.
Sign up for our daily e-mail digest and never miss a Denver walking, biking, or transit story.