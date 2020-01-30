Thursday’s Headlines

News

  • Boulder city council saves Boulder B-Cycle and declines e-scooter pilot (Daily Camera)
  • Zero: Number of terrorist incidents involving a school bus in the United States — and a state legislator has introduced The Smart School Bus Safety Pilot Program bill to prevent them (CBS4 and bill text)
  • More on the bipartisan group of state legislators’ proposal for RTD reform (CBS4)
  • State Rep. Meg Froelich’s (D-Arapahoe County) 17th town hall is all about transportation (The Villager)
  • Transportation Solutions to host The Road Ahead 2020: The Slow Death of Urban Parking seminar on March 12 (event page)
  • Colorado tries to get skiers out of cars and onto buses to tamp down traffic… and, you know, to reduce crashes and emissions (CPR)
  • Telluride is so excited about those buses, there’s an exclamation point: Bustang! Growth along CDOT’s ‘tough route’ through the San Juans (Telluride Daily Planet)
  • Colorado State Patrol: Crashes up 60% along I-25 ‘Gap’ obstacle course from Monument to Castle Rock (Gazette)
  • Colorado marijuana and beer industries partner to recycle carbon dioxide and reduce carbon footprint including transportation emissions (Westword)
  • Two new studies say Denver is among the top 10 worst U.S. cities for hazardous air pollution (The Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 53 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 45 Good.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

