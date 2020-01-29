Wednesday’s Headlines

RTD

RTD board chooses Paul Ballard as interim general manager/CEO. He formerly led Trinity Metro in Fort Worth, Nashville MTA, and Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee. He’s not interested in the permanent position, and the board budgeted up to $200,000 to fund an executive search. (The Denver Post, CPR, Westword, 9News, CBS4, RTD news release)

A detailed look at a proposal by a bipartisan group of state legislators to change RTD’s board, transparency, and funding with an emphasis on equity and helping riders with disabilities — AKA Senate Bill 20-151 (CPR)

RTD has concerns about the impacts Senate Bill 20-151 (RTD news release)

Other news

Senate Bill 20-044 by Sen. Paul Lundeen (R-Monument), which would designate 10% of existing state sales and use tax for transportation, has a committee hearing today… at the “kill committee” ( Colorado Politics

Why the state legislature might pass the hands-free cell phone ban for Colorado drivers this year (Westword)

Aurora police are searching for the driver of a maroon older model Chevrolet Malibu who struck and killed a woman walking at the intersection of Peoria Street and 17th Avenue early Monday morning (The Denver Post)

Teller Senior Coalition and Cripple Creek Transit increase transit ridership, accept Colorado Association of Transit Agencies honors for 2019 Marketing Program of the Year, and receive grants to design a transit facility and study street cars (Pikes Peak Courier)

Letter to the editor: Help manage Breckenridge traffic congestion by keeping gondola open later (Summit Daily)

CDOT is nerding out with data for better road design (iTS International)

Colorado has the 3rd fastest-growing aging population in the country, and the Denver Regional Council of Governments has transportation help for older adults (CBS4)

At the W. 10th Avenue and Osage Street light rail station, Environment Colorado says Denver’s progress on air pollution has stalled and faults Republicans like Colorado Senator Cory Gardner for rolling back federal rules on vehicle emissions standards and more (Aurora Sentinel and Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 45 Good . Yesterday’s max: 51 Moderate .

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

You have thoughts about safe streets, effective transit, and walkable development. If you’d like to write a guest post about them for Streetsblog Denver, fill out this form.

Get Streetsblog Denver’s weekday headlines delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our e-mail digest.