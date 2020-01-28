Tuesday’s Headlines
News
- Celebrating the nation’s first bike sharing experiment and mourning its passing: A send off celebration for Denver B-Cycle at 9 a.m. on Friday (Denver Bicycle Lobby event)
- The Denver Post Editorial Board writes, “[W]e support the addition of bicycle lanes. Just don’t make things worse” [for drivers of cars] (The Denver Post)
- RTD touts its Innovative Transportation Solution of the Year award for Uber-Masabi ticketing collaboration and awkwardly details its “female count” (RTD news release)
- More on the 55-acre mixed-use development in the works near the Decatur-Federal RTD Light Rail Station and the football stadium not currently being used for football (Denver Business Journal)
- Republican State Sen. Kevin Priola wants to raise the gas tax and tax electric vehicles and Democrat State Sen. Faith Winter wants Regional Transportation Authorities to help solve transportation troubles (Denver 7)
- Feb. 10: Sen. Faith Winter will speak about regional solutions along with Lone Tree Mayor/Metro Mayor’s Caucus Vice Chair Jackie Millet, Denver Regional Council of Governments Executive Director Doug Rex, and RTD District O Director Lynn Guissinger at the Moving People Forward policy conference (Bicycle Colorado event)
- State Sen. Paul Lundeen (R-Monument) and State Rep. Terri Carver (R-Colorado Springs) make their case for legislation to “force the state to spend the revenue from the sale of vehicles and related items to actually go towards fixing and expanding our roads and bridges” (Colorado Springs Gazette)
- Letter writers have lots to say about climate, transportation, and RTD (The Denver Post)
- Michael Bloomberg’s “deep financial ties to Colorado” include American Cities Climate Challenge grants to reduce pollution from transportation and buildings (The Colorado Sun)
- Aspen designates bikeways and will take over traffic signal timing from CDOT to benefit people walking over people driving on Main Street (The Aspen Times)
- Baltimore City Councilman points to Denver as a model for quick-build projects like bike lanes (Greater Greater Washington)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 Good. Yesterday’s max: 53 Moderate.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
