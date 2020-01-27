Monday’s Headlines

Traffic violence

The driver of a dump truck who hit and killed bike rider Alexis Bounds in a bike lane pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death and was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and one year of a suspended driver’s license (Denverite, 9News, CBS4, Denver 7)

RTD

Denver Post follows up on Streetsblog Denver’s RTD in Crisis series and gets Governor Polis’ take (The Denver Post)

More on how Colorado’s historically low unemployment rate might be too much of a good thing as labor shortage challenges RTD (The Denver Post and FOX31/Channel 2)

Rocky Mountain Rail company wants to complete RTD’s promised Denver to Longmont train by 2025, if BNSF will play along (The Denver Post)

The RTD board of directors meets tomorrow to appoint an interim general manager/CEO a to budget up to $400,000 for the search for a new GM/CEO (RTD board agenda)

Other news

Do you have an idea for a guest post? Please fill out this form.

Better walking. Better biking. Better transit. Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.

Get Streetsblog Denver’s weekday headlines delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our e-mail digest.