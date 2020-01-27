Monday’s Headlines
Traffic violence
- The driver of a dump truck who hit and killed bike rider Alexis Bounds in a bike lane pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death and was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and one year of a suspended driver’s license (Denverite, 9News, CBS4, Denver 7)
RTD
- Denver Post follows up on Streetsblog Denver’s RTD in Crisis series and gets Governor Polis’ take (The Denver Post)
- More on how Colorado’s historically low unemployment rate might be too much of a good thing as labor shortage challenges RTD (The Denver Post and FOX31/Channel 2)
- Rocky Mountain Rail company wants to complete RTD’s promised Denver to Longmont train by 2025, if BNSF will play along (The Denver Post)
- The RTD board of directors meets tomorrow to appoint an interim general manager/CEO a to budget up to $400,000 for the search for a new GM/CEO (RTD board agenda)
Other news
- Boulder B-Cycle faces funding shortage — again — that City of Boulder and CU Boulder could help; city staff approves of e-bikes but says e-scooters would impede Boulder’s Vision Zero safety goals (Daily Camera and Boulder Beat)
- Guest Commentary: Solve the I-70 ski-traffic nightmare with mountain trains by Andra Zeppelin (The Denver Post)
- Eldora ski area wants to build 805 more parking spaces and Boulder County Planning Commission suggests charging fees for cars with two or fewer passengers, increasing shuttle buses and RTD service (Boulder Daily Camera)
- Boulder Editorial Advisory Board members weigh in on Senate Bill 20-065, which would would outlaw holding a cell phone while driving (Boulder Daily Camera)
- More on Parker’s plan for volunteers to enforce parking ordinances (Denver 7)
- Loveland’s largest sculpture –that one with three horses — is being dismantled for I-25 expansion (North Forty News)
- More on proposed state legislation to fund transportation (Colorado Springs Gazette)
- Construction begins on One Platte five-story office development at 1701 Platte Street former parking lot, a short walk from Denver Union Station (Denver Infill)
- Going car-free could save you $9,000 a year, and data say it’s doable in Denver (The Motley Fool)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 Good. Yesterday’s max: 47 Good.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
