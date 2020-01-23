Thursday’s Headlines

RTD

State lawmakers propose major changes for RTD board seats, transparency of meetings, and financial structure (9News)

The RTD Board of Directors executive committee meets today at 2 p.m., and you can bet they’ll talk about the story in the line above (RTD board meeting schedule)

Adams County leaders: “Going forward, we expect RTD to meet milestones, communicate in a fashion that is timely, accurate, and credible, and deliver on its promises” for N Line train, bus rapid transit, and FasTracks Internal Savings Account (Commerce City Sentinel)

Other news

Family argues poor lighting risks safety for people walking on pedestrian bridge over I-25 near Evans Avenue, and the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says it follows industry standards and “there’s drivers that are driving underneath the bridge on the highway, so we have to keep the lighting at certain levels” (CBS4)

Denver Police Districts’ Crime Report Card: 59 people died by homicide in 2019… compared to 71 who died by traffic violence (Westword / Denverite)

KOA Radio’s Mandy Connell talks to Bicycle Colorado staff about road safety, bike laws, and motorists who are upset about bike lanes (KOA/iHeartRADIO)

Thanks to a lawsuit over parking spaces for people with disabilities, Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds is Colorado’s “first elected official who uses a wheelchair for mobility in the history of the state” (Colorado Politics)

Denver’s Civitas Urban Design and Landscape Architecture Studio recognized in top five U.S. firms “Putting the Public Back in Public Space” with projects including the 5280 Trail (Curbed)

CDOT and Glenwood Springs Take a Minute street safety advocates have a message to drivists: For safety’s sake, clear snow and ice from your vehicle before driving and drive slower (Post Independent)

Survey says… Colorado is the fifth worst state for drivers. Survey does not say… Anything about ranking states for walking, biking, or transit. (The Denver Post)

Vail Town Council discusses e-bike networks, covering or moving I-70, and the dangers of high-speed rail making Vail “a bedroom community for Denver” (Vail Daily)

AAA study: 43 percent of electric car owners say they drive more now than when they owned a gas-powered car, and owning a new compact electric vehicle costs about $600 more annually than its gas-powered counterpart (AAA news release and Colorado Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 7 a.m.: 55 Moderate . Yesterday’s max: 106 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups .

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Do you have an idea for a guest post? Please fill out this form.

Get Streetsblog Denver’s weekday headlines delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our e-mail digest.