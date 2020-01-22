Wednesday’s Headlines

Bikes outside the Colorado state capitol building

News

  • Thursday morning: You can influence safer streets and learn political process with Safe Streets Day at the State Capitol (303cycling)
  • Need a repair on your bike? Try the local library. (Colorado Community Media)
  • RTD N Line nears arrival in Thornton and Northglenn (La Voz Colorado)
  • Crashes are down on I-70 mountain stretches, maybe due to drivers following the new tire traction law(?) (The Denver Post)
  • Rep. Matt Gray of Broomfield and Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster introduce bill to let Colorado communities fund roads locally; Sen. Paul Lundeen and Rep. Terri Carver of El Paso county introduce bill for more state funding of highways and local road projects (Denver Business Journal and Colorado Springs Independent)
  • Sun Valley land swap will allow Denver to build housing where Broncos fans have been parking (Denverite)
  • No more free parking at Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and pricing is still at or below market rate (CBS4)
  • Parker council member says people would rather walk farther in the Walmart parking lot than they would in downtown Parker, plus citizen group to monitor downtown parking (Elbert County News)
  • State health officials look at ways to reduce auto emissions as Colorado’s goal to rein in ozone misses federal deadline by two years (Colorado Independent)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 97 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 103 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

