Wednesday’s Headlines

- Thursday morning: You can influence safer streets and learn political process with Safe Streets Day at the State Capitol (303cycling)
- Need a repair on your bike? Try the local library. (Colorado Community Media)
- RTD N Line nears arrival in Thornton and Northglenn (La Voz Colorado)
- Crashes are down on I-70 mountain stretches, maybe due to drivers following the new tire traction law(?) (The Denver Post)
- Rep. Matt Gray of Broomfield and Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster introduce bill to let Colorado communities fund roads locally; Sen. Paul Lundeen and Rep. Terri Carver of El Paso county introduce bill for more state funding of highways and local road projects (Denver Business Journal and Colorado Springs Independent)
- Sun Valley land swap will allow Denver to build housing where Broncos fans have been parking (Denverite)
- No more free parking at Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and pricing is still at or below market rate (CBS4)
- Parker council member says people would rather walk farther in the Walmart parking lot than they would in downtown Parker, plus citizen group to monitor downtown parking (Elbert County News)
- State health officials look at ways to reduce auto emissions as Colorado’s goal to rein in ozone misses federal deadline by two years (Colorado Independent)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 97 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 103 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
