Tuesday’s Headlines

Traffic violence

A man died Saturday after reportedly running to catch an RTD bus and getting caught under the bus, Denver Police are investigating, and some media outlets think the bus was driving itself (Denver 7, The Denver Post, FOX31/Channel 2, CBS4)

RTD

1.6 percent: RTD light rail riders in 2018 without a valid fare… and it’s even less on commuter trains (CPR)

Outgoing general manager/CEO Dave Genova reflects on his time with RTD (RTD news release)

RTD to hold 18 public forums about proposed temporary service reduction, which will save about $12.4 million over a year and alleviate mandating six-day work weeks for operators (RTD news release)

More about ways for public comment on who should be RTD’s next interim general manager/CEO (Colorado Politics)

RTD operator/retired rapper ‘Big Sexy’ switches from G Line back to A Line (9News)

Other news

