Tuesday’s Headlines

- A man died Saturday after reportedly running to catch an RTD bus and getting caught under the bus, Denver Police are investigating, and some media outlets think the bus was driving itself (Denver 7, The Denver Post, FOX31/Channel 2, CBS4)
- 1.6 percent: RTD light rail riders in 2018 without a valid fare… and it’s even less on commuter trains (CPR)
- Outgoing general manager/CEO Dave Genova reflects on his time with RTD (RTD news release)
- RTD to hold 18 public forums about proposed temporary service reduction, which will save about $12.4 million over a year and alleviate mandating six-day work weeks for operators (RTD news release)
- More about ways for public comment on who should be RTD’s next interim general manager/CEO (Colorado Politics)
- RTD operator/retired rapper ‘Big Sexy’ switches from G Line back to A Line (9News)
- More on Denver’s plan to build 125 miles of new neighborhood bikeways by 2023 (CBS4 and Colorado Politics)
- More on State Sen. Mike Foote’s bill that would create a new traffic offense for car drivers who fail to yield to bike riders in the bike lane (9News)
- Snowstang ridership to Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, and Steamboat exceeds expectations, plus CDOT to discuss a permanent Denver-Estes Park Bustang (Steamboat Pilot and The Denver Post)
- The I-70 coalition believes carpooling apps can reduce traffic congestion and pollution, but the Colorado Public Utilities Commission said cease and desist (Summit Daily, 9News, and CBS4)
- State health officials want more transit systems: “Transportation” (AKA single-occupancy vehicles) is the second-largest source of Colorado’s greenhouse gas emissions (The Denver Post)
- El Paso County Commissioner — and candidate for District Attorney in El Paso/Teller Counties — Mark Waller wants to equate cost of full-day kindergarten to lane miles when discussing transportation funding (Colorado Matters/CPR)
- January 28: Public meeting in Pueblo about current Southwest Chief Rail service, potential Front Range passenger rail, and Pueblo Station Area Plan (La Junta Tribune-Democrat)
- Could unsolicited proposals from private partners help CDOT build better infrastructure? (Denver Business Journal)
When is the right time for older drivers to hang up the car keys for good?How could better public transit help older residents, and everyone, get around and make streets safer? (Denver 7)
- Before and after photos: The decade in improving Denver’s parking lot-riddled urban core (DenverInfill)
- Local MBA students and real estate professionals compete to evaluate development opportunities for 60 acres of Denver International Airport land near RTD’s 61st and Peña station (Colorado Real Estate Journal)
- Developers plan affordable townhomes near 38th & Blake RTD station in Denver Opportunity Zone, and neighborhood will manage the land trust (Mile High CRE)
- Bonnie Brae Tavern site could become a three-story project with ground floor restaurant/retail, two floors of condos, and underground parking (BusinessDen)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 84 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 78 Moderate.
