Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog Denver
- RTD in Crisis Part 3: Here’s How to Fix RTD and Face Colorado’s New Urban Reality (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
- Denver Police seek a black 2003 GMC Yukon, Colorado license plates 039-ZJC, and its driver, who injured a person walking in a hit-and-run at 22nd and Curtis yesterday (FOX31/Channel 2)
- RTD survey shows employees enjoy their work and lack confidence in the agency’s leadership (CPR)
- Denver Post editorial board tells RTD board: “aim high” and “stop the deterioration” in search for new general manager/CEO (The Denver Post)
- Denver changes timing on traffic signals downtown to help people using all modes of transportation (9News)
- Aurora evaluates changing timing on traffic signals (Denver 7)
- Uber to record audio of rides in South America and some U.S. cities (Denver 7)
- Developers propose turning 19th & Arapahoe parking lot into a 30-story building with 628 parking spaces (DenverInfill and Denver Urban Review)
- 2020 statewide ballot measures could fund transportation (The Colorado Sun)
- Fort Collins residents debate possible new urbanist community of nearly 1,000 acres (CPR)
- Governor Polis talks climate change on Colorado Matters (CPR)
- Oil and gas industry and pollution from vehicles cause serious ozone levels on the Front Range (5280)
- The Earth “has a fever” and records the hottest decade on record (The Denver Post/AP)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 46 Good. Yesterday’s max: 59 Moderate.
