Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog Denver
RTD is in Crisis Part 2: A Failure of Leadership. A failure of leadership caused the current crisis at the Regional Transportation District. Gov. Polis, members of the Colorado General Assembly and RTD’s board of directors are to blame. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
- RTD predicts a continued labor shortage even with proposed service cuts (The Denver Post)
- Road construction workers fear for their safety as a CDOT worker remains in critical condition (FOX31/Channel 2)
- Transportation missing from “big ideas” for 2020 legislative session by governor and legislators (The Colorado Sun)
- National Western Center plan includes new roads, bridges, and light rail stop (5280) and the City wants to fund it with a public-private partnership (Denverite)
Lyft opens a support and maintenance center in Aurora for its drivers and their vehicles (The Denver Post)
- RTD buses will detour this weekend as people walk in the street at the Saturday Womxn’s March and Monday Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Marade (RTD)
- Colorado law enforcement officers arrested fewer people for DUIs during 2019 enforcement periods than in 2018…except in El Paso County (KRDO-TV)
- Boston researchers study marijuana users in a driving simulator and CDOT prepares its next public awareness campaign to prevent marijuana-related traffic fatalities (9News)
- Broomfield residents like the direction of bus rapid transit and highways and want more public transportation, better environmental quality (Broomfield Enterprise)
- Western Slope leaders want a leadership role for their representative to the Colorado Transportation Commission, which has power over transportation funding (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 57 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 70 Moderate.
