Monday’s Headlines
-
Boulder police identified Dean Cunningham as the 85-year-old man who was hit and killed by an RTD bus. (Daily Camera)
-
Police arrested the driver suspected of hitting and seriously injuring a CDOT worker before fleeing the scene. (9 News)
-
A ban on mobile phone use except when a hands-free device is used was again introduced in the state legislature. (Denver Post)
-
Denver DOTI adjusted downtown traffic signal timing to improve the flow of cars and people on foot and on bikes. (9 News)
-
The Cherry Creek Mall eliminated free parking. (CBS4)
-
More on the “Save The 99L” petition to keep an RTD bus route. (CBS4)
-
Aurora approved a potential development of single-family homes within half a mile of DIA, despite the airport warning them not to. (Denver Post)
-
The new Poudre Express bus will connect Greeley, Windsor and Fort Collins. Fares are free this month. (North Forty News)
-
Winter Park could open its new transit center as soon as next month. It will serve as a hub for local buses, the ski train and Bustang. (Sky-Hi News)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 56 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 56 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.