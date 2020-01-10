Friday’s Headlines
State of the State
In his State of the State address, Governor Polis called for increased transportation funding — but said nothing about improving walking, biking or public transit. (Denver Post, CPR, Colorado Sun (annotated full text), full text)
- 25 climate demonstrators interrupted the event with calls to regulate the oil and gas industry and to end fracking. Several protestors were physically dragged out of the gallery in handcuffs. (CPR, Denver Post)
RTD
- The driver of an RTD bus hit and killed a pedestrian on Baseline Road in Boulder yesterday. (Fox 31)
- RTD will start providing light rail cancellation notices online and via email today. (Denver Post)
- RTD announces five finalists for its interim general manager and CEO. (CPR, Denver Post)
- The RTD board of directors elected Angie Rivera-Malpiede as its chair. She is the first Latina to hold the position. (Colorado Politics)
Other news
- 71 people were killed on Denver streets in 2019 — here’s where. (Denverite)
- City crews started installing inexpensive traffic calming devices at 15 intersections along the Colfax corridor to enhance safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. The initiative will cost the city $120,000. (Denver7)
- The Winter Park Express ski train starts operating today. Once a weekend-only service, it will now operate on Fridays, too. (Denver Post)
An L.A. Times travel writer recommends skiers take the Winter Park Express or Amtrak’s California Zephyr. (Los Angeles Times)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 40 Good. Yesterday’s max: 44 Good.
